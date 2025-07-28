Pakistan qualifies for knockout stage of World Jr Squash Team C’ships

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP): Pakistan has qualified for the knockout stage of the World Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 in Egypt.

Meanwhile Pakistan lost to France (1-2) in the group stage match of the championship, said a press release.

Abdullah Nawaz (PAK) lost to Amir Khaled-Jousselin (FRA) 6-11, 8-11, 10-12 (0-3); Muhammad Umair Arif (PAK) beat Axel Daujon (FRA) – 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 (3-0); Anas Ali Shah (PAK) lost to Thomas Garcia (FRA) – 11-4, 6-11, 11-13, 4-11 (1-3).

Pakistan has qualified for the knockout stage as TOP of Group F on points. Pakistan will play their next knockout match on Tuesday.