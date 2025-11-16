Sunday, November 16, 2025
Pakistan players celebrates a wicket of Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis during the 3rd one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

APP45-161125 RAWALPINDI: November 16 - Pakistan players celebrates a wicket of Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis during the 3rd one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/TZD/FHA
RAWALPINDI: November 16 –
RAWALPINDI: November 16 – Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the 3rd one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/TZD/FHA
RAWALPINDI: November 16 – Sri Lankan batter Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during the 3rd one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/TZD/FHA
RAWALPINDI: November 16 – Pakistan’s bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi appeals for an LBW decision during the 3rd One Day International match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/TZD/FHA
RAWALPINDI: November 16 – Sri Lankan batter Sadeera Samarawickrama bowled out by Pakistan’s Faisal Akram during the 3rd One Day International match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/TZD/FHA
