Pakistan placed in Pool D for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Pakistan have been placed in a challenging Pool D alongside England, India and Wales for the upcoming FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, according to the official draw announced in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

The Green Shirts, making their presence felt once again on the global stage, will face traditional rivals India and strong European sides England and Wales in what promises to be one of the most competitive pools of the tournament.

The tournament, scheduled to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, 2026, will feature 16 teams divided into four pools. Pool A comprises the Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand and Japan, while Pool B includes Belgium, Germany, France and Malaysia. Pool C consists of Australia, Spain, Ireland and South Africa.

Pakistan’s placement in Pool D sets the stage for high-voltage encounters, particularly against arch-rivals India, a fixture that has historically drawn global attention in the hockey world.