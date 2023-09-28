Pakistan outplays Uzbekistan in Asian Games hockey, earns 3rd straight victory

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Pakistan hockey team earned its third consecutive victory in the ongoing 19th Asian Games when it downed Uzbekistan in the extravaganza at Hangzhou, China on Thursday.

According to details, the Pakistan team clinched a commanding victory over Uzbekistan, triumphing by a resounding 18-2 win in their third pool match.

Right from the outset, Pakistan established their dominance on the field, relentlessly slotting consecutive goals.

Impressively, they have amassed a total of 34 goals across their three pool encounters thus far.

Arbaaz Ahmed showcased his scoring prowess by netting an impressive five goals, closely followed by Rana Waheed and Afraz, each contributing three goals.

Umar Bhatta and Abdul Rehman exhibited their skill with two goals apiece, while Arshad Liaquat, Ruman Khan, and Sufyan Khan each notched one goal in their remarkable performance against Uzbekistan.

Pakistan’s team remains steadfast in their position at the top of the points table in the hockey competition, securing victories in all three of their matches so far.

Trailing closely behind was their formidable rival, India, currently holding the second spot, and Japan in third place, both after two matches.

The anticipation for an electrifying encounter was building up as the Pakistan hockey team gears up to clash against their arch-rivals, India, in their upcoming fourth pool match scheduled for September 30.

The competition boasts a total of twelve participating teams, segregated into two competitive pools. Pool A comprises teams from India, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan, while Pool B, includes Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, and Indonesia.