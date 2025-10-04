Pakistan outplays Thailand, secures 5th place in ATF Intercontinental C’ships

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):Pakistan 12 & Under team defeated Thailand 2–1 in the ATF 12 & under Intercontinental Team Competition 2025 at Shymkent, Kazakhstan, to secure an impressive 5th place out of 12 of the world’s top tennis nations.

The Thailand team had defeated Pakistan in the finals of the ATF 12 & under Team Competition, Singapore in August 2025, but now Pakistan took revenge on Thailand, said a press release.

The tournament featured strong teams from Australia, Africa (CAT), China, Chinese Taipei, South America (COSAT), Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Korea, New Zealand, Pacific Oceania, Pakistan, and Thailand.

The Pakistan team underwent an intensive training camp at the PTF Complex under Captain Muhammad Abid, and physiology classes were also arranged for the team for their mental strength before going to Kazakhstan.

The team’s journey began in May 2025 in Sri Lanka, where they won the ATF 12 & Under South Asia Regional Team Championship by beating India in the semifinal and Indonesia in the final, qualifying for the Asian Finals in Singapore held in August 2025, where they achieved a commendable 6th place, earning their spot in this prestigious intercontinental event for the first time.

Both in Sri Lanka and Singapore, the team was led by Captain Muhammad Nameer Shamsi, who played a pivotal role in preparing the team. In 2024, the squad also underwent a one-month training camp in Kazakhstan, which helped sharpen their skills for these high-level competitions.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), congratulated the team and said, “The Pakistan team has played outstanding tennis throughout the tournament, competing against the top junior teams from around the world.

I am extremely proud of their performance and dedication. Special congratulations to the team captain Mr. Muhammad Abid for his excellent leadership.” He also said the performance is evident that we are doing our best for the development of tennis in Pakistan.

Col (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail, Secretary-General PTF, also praised the players saying, “Our team has performed consistently well throughout the tournament. We hope they will continue to develop and bring further pride to Pakistan in the future.” He also congratulated Team Captain Muhammad Abid for his great leadership. The management of PTF also congratulated the team for the excellent performance.