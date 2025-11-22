Pakistan outplays Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP): Pakistan clinched a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, driven by a superb unbeaten 80 from Sahibzada Farhan.

Chasing a modest target, Pakistan wrapped up the match with 27 balls to spare, thanks largely to Farhan’s explosive 80 off 45 balls, which featured six fours and five sixes.

He set the tone alongside Saim Ayub, who scored 20 off 18 balls as the pair added 47 runs for the opening wicket before Saim fell to Dasun Shanaka.

Babar Azam contributed 16 off 22 balls before being bowled by Dushmantha Chameera, who struck again in the same over to remove Salman Ali Agha for a duck, caught behind by Kusal Mendis. Farhan and Babar had earlier built a solid 69-run stand for the second wicket, stabilising the innings. Usman Khan also remained not out on 5 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera impressed with figures of 2 for 29, while Dasun Shanaka chipped in with 1 for 14.

Earlier, Sri Lanka after winning the toss managed to score 128 runs for 7 in their allotted 20 overs, with Janith Liyanage anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 41 off 38 balls, featuring three boundaries and a six.

Openers Pathum Nissanka (17 runs off 23 balls) and Kamil Mishara (22 runs off 12 balls) provided a brisk start, the latter striking two fours and two sixes.

Kusal Perera added valuable runs with a lively 25 runs off 19 balls, including two fours and a six, while Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with 11 down the order. However, others batters stumbled as Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis contributed just three runs each.

Pakistan’s bowling unit delivered a powerful performance, led by Mohammad Nawaz, who impressed with figures of 3 for 16. Salman Mirza, Faheem Ashraf, and Abrar Ahmed supported well, claiming one wicket apiece. Nawaz was declared Player of the match.