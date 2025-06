ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):The Pakistan women’s tennis team downed Tajikistan by 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup Group-3 Asia/Oceania – Zone-A event at Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to details, unfortunately Amana Ali was unable to play in the third set due to injury .

However, Pakistan will face Turkmenistan in their next game on Wednesday (June 18).