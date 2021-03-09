LAHORE, Mar 09 (APP):The first round matches were decided in the SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy on Tuesday.

Ahmad Raza, Director Sales & Marketing SA Gardens, and Aamir Malik graced the opening ceremony as chief guests and formally inaugurated the event in the presence PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz), players and their families.

On the first day of the main draw matches, total 16 matches were played in the men’s singles category. All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable wins and a high standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches.

In the men’s singles first round, Hasheesh Kumar beat Imran Bhatti 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, Heera Ashiq beat Hassan Riaz 6-0, 6-3, Illham Khan beat Israr Gull 7-5, 6-2, Asad Ullah beat Aqib Hayat 6-2, 6-2, Muzamil Murtaza beat Hassan Shaukat 6-2, 6-1, Ahmad Ch beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-2, 6-0, Mudassar Murtaza beat Ahmad Kamil, Yousaf Khalil beat Hamid Israr, Barkat Ullah beat Faizan Khurram 6-1, 6-3, Mohammad Abid beat Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-1, 6-0, Fainzan Fayyaz beat Ijaz Khan 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, Ahmad Babar beat Zalan Khan 6-3, 6-3, Aqeel Khan beat Shakir Ullah 6-2, 6-3, Muhammad Shoaib beat Nouman Aftab 7-5, 6-2, Waqas Malik beat Ahmad Asjad 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 and Saqib Hayyat beat Talha Khan 6-2, 6-2.