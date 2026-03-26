Pakistan, Myanmar AFC qualifier to be played behind closed doors

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):In line with the Pakistan government’s policy of suspending gatherings of over 200 people due to the ongoing global and regional situation which has led to the implementation of austerity and fuel conservation measures, the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Myanmar on March 31 in Islamabad will be played behind closed doors.

All ticket holders will receive refunds automatically through the original payment method used at the time of booking, said a press release.

While the Pakistan Football Federation appreciates the wide interest of the fans in attending the match, which will bring the curtain down on the qualifying campaign, we look forward to welcoming them back in the future.