Pakistan makes 438 against New Zealand in 1st innings

KARACHI, Dec 28 (APP): Salman Ali Agha stroked his maiden Test century in his sixth appearance before Pakistan were bowled out for 438 in their first innings against New Zealand in the first Test at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Tuesday.

No.7 batter Salman, who was three overnight in Pakistan’s 317 for five, was the last batter dismissed after scoring 103 as the home side added 121 runs on the second day. New Zealand produced a strong reply, reaching 165 at stumps with openers Devon Conway batting on 82 and Tom Latham 78 not out.

Conway’s 156-ball innings includes 12 fours, while Latham’s 126-ball innings is studded with eight fours as the visitors now trail the hosts by 273 runs.

Conway, when 57, could have been dismissed off Noman Ali, but Aleem Dar failed to spot the inside edge and Pakistan also didn’t refer the decision to the third umpire, allowing the batter to consolidate his side’s position in the match.

Earlier, Babar Azam failed to add to his last evening’s score of 161 when he became his opposite number Tim Southee’s second victim. Salman and Noman Ali then added 54 runs for the seventh wicket with the latter contributing only seven runs before becoming Neil Wagner’s only wicket of the innings.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr departed three runs later as Pakistan slipped to 375 for eight, but Salman took control of the proceeding and added 63 priceless runs with the last two wickets of Mir Hamza and Abrar Ahmed, whose collective contribution was seven runs.

Salman, whose first 50 runs came off 97 balls with seven fours, brought his second 50 runs from 49 balls with 10 fours. He eventually fell to Southee, who finished with figures of three for 69.

Ish Sodhi, who was wicketless yesterday, picked up the scalps of Wasim and Mir Hamza to finish with two for 87.

Scores in brief

Pakistan (1st innings) (overnight 317-5) 438, 130.5 overs (Babar Azam 161, Salman Ali Agha 103, Sarfaraz Ahmed 86, Imam-ul-Haq 24, Saud Shakeel 22; Tim Southee 3-69, Michael Bracewell 2-72, Ish Sodhi 2-87, Ajaz Patel 2-112)

New Zealand (1st innings) 165-0, 47 overs (Devon Conway 82 not out and Tom Latham 78 not out).