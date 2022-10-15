Pakistan lose to Egypt to finish as runners-up in Street Child Football World Cup

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Pakistan put up a valiant show in the Street Child Football World Cup U-16 but were unlucky to get over the line in the final, conceding a 4-3 defeat on penalty shoot-out to Egypt in Qatar on Saturday.

It was a gripping clash between the two sides as each outfit scored three goals apiece till the end of the second half.

Earlier, Pakistan outwitted Brazil 3-1 in the semifinal on penalty shoot-out to advance to the final. They had edged passed Tanzania 2-1 in a nail-biting quarterfinal.

Pakistan’s Tufail Shinwari, Mohammad Junaid and Abdul Wahab displayed stunning performance in the event to see their side moving to the final.

This is Pakistan’s highest position in the event after 2014 when they finished third.