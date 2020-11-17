Pakistan is a fantastic country with a lot of cricket fans: Tamim Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Bangladeshi opener batsman Tamim Iqbal, believes Pakistan was a fantastic country similar to Bangladesh with a lot of cricket fans that were very passionate about the game.

Tamim, who is representing Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), who was enjoying his stay in Pakistan despite the circumstances being different this time.

“I have always enjoyed coming to Pakistan but this time it’s a bit different.

Due to the (bio-secure) bubble we have to stay in the hotel and only allowed to go to a dedicated area. It’s not fun but you have to follow the rules. Pakistan is a fantastic country and very similar to ours with a lot of cricket fans that are very passionate about the game,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

He also praised the Qalandars and their performance during the ongoing season of PSL. “Lahore are a very professional team and particularly in this PSL they have done really well. We have a very good team and especially the bowling department. Hopefully, the batsmen will contribute in the same manner.”

The left-hander also opened up on playing cricket behind closed doors during COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s different to play without the crowd in the stadium because there is no one to cheer when a boundary is hit or a wicket is taken. But life goes on and we will have to carry like this for the safety of people. But having said that, at least people are now getting to watch cricket on television,” he said.