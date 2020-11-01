ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP):Zimbabwe Cricket Board (ZCB) Chairman Tavenga Mukuhlani believes that Pakistan has done everything possible in their capacity to make sure that international cricket comes back to the country.

“The world must understand that Pakistan, have done everything possible within their capacity to make sure that international cricket comes back to Pakistan. Our role is to complement the efforts that Pakistan is making in getting the international cricket to come back to Pakistan,” he said during a press conference at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

He recalled when he visited Pakistan in 2007 the arrangements were excellent. “Then I came here to watch the first Pakistan Super League (PSL) final the arrangement were excellent. When I came in 2015, 2016, I actually came with a very high ranking official from the government of Zimbabwe. I traveled with the minister to Pakistan, and he was very satisfied with what he has seen.

“And we are here again here. Our team had been here in 2015. We have been into Pakistan with or without issues, we have been very satisfied with that arrangements that PCB has put in place at all times when they host us.”

“We share a long, rich history between our two countries, not only in cricket, but even between our two governments. There’s cooperation in various areas, but most importantly, in the area of cricket, we have that long history that we share as countries for us. It’s very important that the world of cricket understands the need to bring back international cricket to Pakistan. Pakistan was a very important member of the family of nations in so far as cricket was concerned.

We believe that the situation in Pakistan can only improve by having cricket played within Pakistan. So we are here first and foremost to show solidarity to our brothers here in Pakistan and for the good of world cricket as a nation.”

“So this is perfect for us to have our boys come out here and play with their counterparts. So we are very delighted and excited to be here. We feel at home and we’re very comfortable. We’ve been very well looked here. The bio-secure bubble was very well maintained. It is important that every possible support is given to Pakistan in whatever form and shape it can come from.”

To a question, he said we did make a press release that the Indian government, through their embassy in Zimbabwe, did request for our coach to be exempted to travel with the team for these for this particular for this particular tour. And it’s just for that reason that he is not with us. But I must say that the Pakistan embassy had issued a visa for the coach.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said he was pleased that the chairman of the Zimbabwe Cricket Board was here. “We have a very old relationship with Zimbabwe.

Pakistan was one of the countries that actually proposed and sponsored the admission of Zimbabwe as the full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1992 and the first country that Zimbabwe visited was Pakistan in 1993 for a full tour. That was their first full tour as a member. And since then, I think this is the fifth tour by Zimbabwe to Pakistan.

“So you can see we’ve had a strong and a very good relationship, one of mutual respect. And we work well together for the betterment of cricket around the world. Zimbabwe has got huge potential. There was a time when they were beating us quite easily, two or three times. We’ve lost matches to them and other countries have, too. And I’m very hopeful that Zimbabwe will come back to the same level with the leadership that the board has.

Speaking about the international tours, Mani said we’ve got two important tours coming up in 2021 and 2022 with Australia first and then England. So the messages that go through these tours is very powerful,” he said.

Mani said we are very grateful to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for sending their full teams. “There can’t be a more powerful message that each one of them has said that they are very comfortable with the security arrangements. They’re very comfortable with how we are handling the bio-security arrangements. And obviously, for Pakistan, the main thing is that cricket is taking place in Pakistan,” he said.

To a question, he said there was a problem of people traveling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “For example, if we have people from England coming, they have to go back and go into self isolation for two weeks. But I am very hopeful that if the English side comes, we will get some of that top officials coming to Pakistan. They’ve been there before. Tom Harrison, the chief executive of the ECB, has been to Pakistan before and had the previous chief executive of Cricket Australia, Kevin Roberts. And we look forward to welcoming the border officials as soon as travel permits,” he said.

Mani said the South African security team was arriving I Pakistan on Monday and then they would be in isolation for one or two days. “Then will then go from Islamabad to Lahore for a visit to Karachi and then Lahore,” he said.

PCB Chairman said we were looking forward to touring Zimbabwe. “Our boys always enjoy being there. I’ve been to Zimbabwe three times. I’ve always enjoyed my visits there. And our players have enjoyed playing there. It’s a great experience. We want to expand the amount of cricket we play with Zimbabwe. We don’t only have our national team sides, we have our women’s side, the under-19s. We need to develop these tours with the more youngsters play in different environments, the better they will get,” he said.