Sports

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Pakistan has been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI at Napier on March 29.
Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Mohammad Rizwan’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, said a press release.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights leveled the charge.
