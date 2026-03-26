Pakistan exit SAFF Under-20 C’ship after India loss

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):The Pakistan Men’s Under-20 team put up a fighting performance but bowed out of the SAFF Under-20 Championship after being handed a 3-0 defeat at the hands of a far more experienced Indian side.

According to details, Pakistan head coach Shahzad Anwar went into their second and final Group ‘B’ game with a 4-1-4-1 formation in order to give more control to his midfield and create numerical advantage across the field. But a goalkeeping error in the second minute allowed Indian right forward Vishal Yadav to tuck the ball into the net. Despite the setback the young Pakistan team soon settled into a rhythm of their own.

The first half ended with India in the lead but Pakistan carrying more of the momentum. This trend continued as the second half got underway as the Indians struggled to break through the choke that was being exerted on them. As a result, Pakistan found themselves with a decent shout at a penalty in the 63rd minute with a handball foul committed.

The referee waved play on and the ball fell to the Indians, who countered with an attack of their own. With Pakistan out of shape, the ball bounced fortuitously for forward Omang Dodum, away from the Pakistani defence and the onrushing keeper. Dodum managed to head the ball in into the empty net, giving India a 2-0 lead.

The young Pakistanis tried valiantly to reduce the deficit. But the Indian defence remained resolute and firm. With time running out another Indian attack in the 88th minute eventually made way into the Pakistan box where a mistimed tackle resulted in the referee awarding a penalty kick to the Indians. Dodum stepped up and slammed the ball home to score the third goal.

Although the Pakistan campaign petered out in disappointing fashion, coach Shahzad Anwar would have been heartened by the performance of his young brigade. Not only did the young Shaheens proved their intent to play attacking football, the young team fought valiantly till the end.