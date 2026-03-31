Pakistan end 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign with fighting loss

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Pakistan’s 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign ended on a losing note after they fell to a fighting 2-1 loss against Myanmar at the Jinnah Stadium on Tuesday.

Nolberto Solano’s side showed great determination in an intense first half before they conceded twice in the second period as they finished on two points from six matches in Group ‘E’.

Pakistan made a determined start with their first real chance coming midway through the first half when captain Alamgir Ghazi let fly from outside the box and stung the palms of the goalkeeper Zin Nyi Nyi Aung.

Minutes later, a cross from the left was headed down at the far post by Ali Uzair but Shayek Dost couldn’t find the connection to beat Zin.

Pakistan ended the first half in the ascendancy but conceded a minute after the restart when goalkeeper Saqib Hanif was unable to deal with a back pass.

Myanmar got their second on the stroke of the hour when they broke past the offside trap with Than Paing turning in a low cross from the right.

Pakistan, however, continued to fight and after waves of attacks, pulled a goal back in the 90th minute when the impressive Shayek Dost headed in a pinpoint cross from Tufail Shinwari. This was the first goal scored by Pakistan since Etzaz Hussain had scored against Afghanistan away from home.

The goal re-energised Pakistan, who were down to 10 men after Junaid Shah had to go off injured with all five substitutions having been made, but Myanmar held on for a victory that saw them finish second Group ‘E’, behind Syria, with 12 points.