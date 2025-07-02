Pakistan down Indonesia in AFC women’s Asian Cup Qualifier

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP): Pakistan secured a historic 2-0 win over Indonesia in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers, marking their first-ever victory in the tournament’s qualification stage.

According to details, Nadia Khan opened the scoring in the 8th minute, giving Pakistan an early lead. Suha Hirani then converted a penalty in the 18th minute to extend the advantage and seal a memorable win for the team.

Pakistan will head into their final group match against Kyrgyzstan on July 5, kicking off at 1:30pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).