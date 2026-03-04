Pakistan down Austria 4-2, remain unbeaten in Hockey World Cup Qualifier Round

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):Pakistan continued their impressive run in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Qualifier Round with a 4-2 victory over Austria in their third match of the tournament in Ismailia, Egypt on Wednesday.

The event, being held from March 1 to 7, serves as a crucial pathway to the 2026 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), after a closely fought first half, Pakistan displayed resilience and attacking flair to overpower Austria in the latter stages of the match.

Abu Bakar Mahmood starred for the Green Shirts, netting two crucial goals in quick succession to swing momentum in his side’s favour.

Afraz and Muhammad Sufyan Khan also made valuable contributions, scoring one goal each to help Pakistan pull off a convincing win. For Austria, Maximilian Kellner and Maximilian Scholz scored one goal apiece.

Pakistan’s disciplined structure, improved penalty corner execution and effective counterattacks proved decisive as they secured their third successive win in the qualifier round to remain unbeaten.

Following the victory, President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, along with Chairmen of the Ad-hoc Governance and Management Committee Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui and Olympian Hassan Sardar, and Chief Selector Olympian Samiullah Khan, congratulated the national team on their undefeated performance in the World Cup Qualifier Round.

They expressed confidence in the team’s preparations and extended their best wishes for the semifinals, hoping the players would continue their winning momentum in the crucial knockout stage.