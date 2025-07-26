Pakistan continues winning streak in FIVB Boys’ U19 World Championship

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):The Pakistan volleyball team delivered yet another dominant performance at the FIVB Boys’ U19 World Championship 2025 by securing their third consecutive win, this time against a strong Turkish side.

In an intense match played at the championship venue in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Pakistan overcame a slow start to rally back and defeat Turkey in straight sets: 25-27, 25-19, 25-19, said a press release issued here Saturday.

This vital victory not only continues Pakistan’s perfect winning record but also ensures their qualification for the Top 16 round of the tournament — a remarkable milestone in Pakistan’s volleyball history.

Top Performers included Muhammad Saud who emerged as the match’s best scorer with 16 points, demonstrating power and precision in his attacks. Meanwhile Muhammad Yahya added 14 points, continuing his consistent run in the tournament and playing a pivotal role in both offense and defense. Pakistan will face Puerto Rico on Monday in the next game.

In a statement Chairman, Pakistan Volleyball Federation Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob said, “This win against a European powerhouse like Turkey is yet another testament to the rising standard of volleyball in Pakistan. Our young athletes have shown great skill, discipline, and unity throughout this championship. Qualifying for the top 16 at the world level is not just a team victory — it is a proud moment for the entire nation. We are committed to nurturing this talent and ensuring our presence remains strong in future international competitions.”