Monday, November 17, 2025
Pakistan clean sweeps ODI series against Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Pakistan completed a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series, sealing a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the final clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.
Chasing 212, Pakistan reached the target comfortably at 215 for 4 in 44.4 overs, anchored by an unbeaten partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Hussain Talat. Rizwan compiled a measured 61 off 92 balls, striking four boundaries, while Talat contributed a steady 42 from 57 deliveries. The pair added a crucial 100-run stand for the fifth wicket to guide the hosts home.
Earlier, Pakistan suffered an early setback when opener Haseebullah Khan was dismissed for a duck by Maheesh Theekshana.
Fakhar Zaman steadied the innings with an attacking 55 runs off 45 balls before falling to Jeffrey Vandersay. Fakhar’s 74-run partnership with Babar Azam provided the foundation for the chase.
Azam, after a promising start, was bowled by Vandersay for 34 runs off 52 deliveries. The leg-spinner continued to trouble Pakistan’s middle order, claiming his third wicket by trapping Salman Ali Agha lbw for 6 runs.
Earlier when Pakistan decided to bowl first after winning the toss, the bowling attack delivered a commanding performance in the final ODI, skittling Sri Lanka for 211 for all in 45.2 overs.
Sadeera Samarawickrama top-scored for the visitors with a composed 48 from 65 balls, while Kusal Mendis added 34 off 54 deliveries. Debutant Pavan Rathnayake impressed with a brisk 32 from 37 balls.
Earlier, openers Kamil Mishara (29 off 30) and Pathum Nissanka (24 off 27) provided a solid platform, putting on 55 for the first wicket before the innings faltered.
Pakistan’s bowlers kept a tight grip throughout. Mohammad Wasim led the charge with figures of 3 for 47, supported by Faisal Akram, who claimed 2 for 42, and Haris Rauf, who took 2 for 38. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf chipped in with a wicket apiece as the hosts maintained control from start to finish.
Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim Jr was declared Player of the match while Haris Rauf was named Player of the series.
