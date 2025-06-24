36.8 C
Sports

Pakistan claims gold, bronze at Al Bareh Int’l Sailing Regatta

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Pakistan’s national sailing team delivered a commendable performance at Al Bareh International Sailing Regatta 2025, securing one gold and one bronze medal during the event held in Bahrain from June 19 to 23.

The prestigious regional competition saw participation from top sailing teams representing Pakistan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The regatta featured races in the ILCA 7 (Laser Standard), ILCA 4 (Laser 4.7) and Optimist classes.

Pakistan’s Muzammil Hassan claimed the gold medal in the ILCA 7 class, showcasing exceptional skill and composure on the waters. His compatriot Hamza Ejaz also made the country proud by winning bronze medal in the same category.

In the Optimist Class (Under-15), Master Muhammad Suleman narrowly missed the podium, finishing a respectable fourth among a strong field of young sailors. Meanwhile, in the ILCA 4 category (Under-18), Muzammil Hussain secured the sixth position, adding to the team’s overall competitive presence at the event.

