Pakistan celebrates World Olympic Day

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): Pakistan marked World Olympic Day 2025 with a vibrant and spirited celebration at Rawal Lake, reflecting the nation’s strong commitment to the Olympic values of unity, excellence, and friendship.

Under the umbrella of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the event was hosted by the Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA), said a press release.

The celebration was attended by prominent Olympians including Sadaf Siddiqui, Ahmad Ali, and Liaquat Ali; IOA Secretary General and Chairman of the Pakistan Rowing Federation Rizwan ul Haq Razi; Army Sports Directorate officials Major Irfan Younis and Major Naveed; as well as national athletes, children, and guests from diverse walks of life.

To mark the occasion, a walk and a lively “fun run” were held, with enthusiastic participation from children. A specially designed Olympic-themed cake, featuring the iconic Olympic rings, was also cut to commemorate the day.

Celebrated globally on June 23 each year, Olympic Day honors the founding of the modern Olympic Games, first held in Paris in 1894. It serves as a worldwide reminder of the Olympic ideals and encourages the promotion of sports, physical fitness, and unity through inclusive community engagement.

Across Pakistan, thousands participated in a variety of activities organized to celebrate the day, including fun runs, cultural performances, exhibitions, music events, tree plantation drives, beach clean-up campaigns, and educational seminars.

The Pakistan Olympic Association continues to observe Olympic Day annually, reinforcing its commitment to the Olympic Movement and the promotion of healthy, active lifestyles and inclusivity through sport.