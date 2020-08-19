Pakistan can achieve more success in sports, DG, SBP

By Sohail Ali
LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):-: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Pakistan can achieve more success in the field of sports by adopting modern sports techniques and improving the fitness level of its athletes.
He said this while addressing the participants of online webinar on
the topic of ‘Decline of Sports in Pakistan’ on here Wednesday.
Divisional Sports Office Gujranwala was the host of the webinar
which was attended by all divisional, district and tehsil sports officers
and coaches of the province. Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala
Saifur Rehman and Assistant Director Nasir Malik played key role
in the holding of the webinar.
Addressing the webinar, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said though Pakistan
is struggling in some key sports like hockey and football etc but at the
same time our players have shown satisfactory results in games like
kabaddi, athletics and wrestling etc which is quite heartening. “Pakistan
recently won the Kabaddi World Cup against arch-rivals India at home.
Similarly, Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem excelled and won
gold medal in South Asian Games and qualified for Olympic Games”, he added.
Highlighting the factors behind sports decline in Pakistan, the SBP DG said
the growing trend of mobile and internet among youth could be mentioned
as the major factors for Pakistan’s downfall in certain sports. “It’s right time
for parents to make effective efforts to free their children from mobile phobia and motivate them to take active part in sports activities especially ground games”, he maintained .
Dr Bilal Qureshi, highlighted the reasons for sports decline in Pakistan during
his lecture. “It is the modern era and the proper use of Information Technology could play a vital role in the revival of sports in the country,” he added.