Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation elections on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):The elections of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation will be held on June 20 Friday, under the supervision of the Pakistan Sports Board at the PSB Coaching Centre, Lahore, at 2:30pm.

The elections will cover key positions including President, Secretary General, and others. The Election Commission has released the final list of candidates, along with the code of conduct and detailed voting procedures, said a press release.

Candidates for the position of President include Abdul Jawad, Muhammad Tariq Hassan, and Nadeem Ahmad. Other notable candidates include N. Kashif Asif Najeeb, Javed Butt, Maqsood Siddiqui, Muhammad Irshad, Hafiz Sheikh Muhammad, Hamza Farooq, Khanzeb, Asif Butt, Umair, Sheikh Sabar, Gp. Capt. Muhammad Imran Qureshi, Nisar Khan Khilji, Sohail Anwar, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Muhammad Naseer, Armugham Muqeem, and Muhammad Farhan.

As per the election code of conduct, all voters and candidates must carry their original CNIC or passport for identification. Only registered voters, candidates, and duly nominated polling agents will be allowed entry. Voting will be conducted through a secret ballot, with each voter marking an “X” against a single candidate for each position.

The ballot box will be shown empty to candidates’ polling agents before polling begins. After voting ends, counting will take place in the presence of the polling agents. Any ballot deemed unclear, damaged, marked for more than one candidate, or in violation of the rules will be rejected. In case of a tie, re-voting will be held the next day or as directed by the Commission.

The Election Commission has warned of strict action against any kind of misconduct, campaigning, or slogan-chanting during the process. Comprehensive security arrangements have been made. Final results will be officially notified in writing by the Commission.

The Election Commission comprises Waseem Majid Malik as Chief Election Commissioner, and Babur Suhail and Zohaib Hassan Gondal as members.