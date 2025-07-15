Pakistan army dominate 30th Chairman POF Board National Junior Table Tennis Championship

- Advertisement -

WAH CANTT, Jul 15 (APP):Pakistan Army emerged as the undisputed champions of the 30th Chairman POF Board National Junior Table Tennis Championship 2025, clinching top honors in multiple categories, including the U-19 Boys and Girls singles, U-15 Boys and Girls, as well as mixed doubles events.

The championship, organized by the Islamabad Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the POF Sports Directorate, was held at the POF Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall in Wah Cantt.

In the highlight match of the event, Pakistan Army’s Mohammad Ahmed claimed the U-19 Boys title by defeating Sindh’s Mohammad Abbas in straight sets (11-6, 11-3, 11-9). Abbas appeared visibly nervous throughout the final, allowing Ahmed to secure an easy victory and the prestigious national title.

In the U-19 Girls final, Army’s Hanqa Hassan overpowered her teammate Hoor Fawad 3-1 to clinch the gold. The U-15 Boys final also saw an all-Army clash, with Noor Khan defeating Abdul Mohammad 3-0 to emerge champion.

Punjab, however, managed to break Army’s streak in the U-19 Girls Doubles, where the duo of Kulsoom and Aleena beat Army’s Hanqa and Hoor 3-0 to secure the title.

In other finals, Army’s Fatima Danish outclassed Sindh’s Iman Hassan 3-1 in the U-15 Girls, while Army pairs dominated the mixed doubles events: Abdul Mohammad and Hanqa won the U-19 mixed doubles, defeating Ahmed and Hoor 3-1, and in the U-15 mixed doubles, Abdul Mohammad paired with Fatima Danish to overcome Army’s Noor Khan and Iman Hassan for another title.

In the closing ceremony, Major General Kashif Azad, HI(M), Director General Commercial, POF distributed prizes among the winners and lauded their performances.

Islamabad Table Tennis Association Secretary, Rafiq Sarhadi expressed his gratitude to the POF Sports Directorate and administration for their support in successfully hosting the national championship .