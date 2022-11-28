Pakistan announces team for Over-50 Cricket World Cup

KARACHI, Nov 28 (APP): Pakistan Over 50s veteran cricket team was announced Monday for participation in the Over 50s World Cup to be held in Cape Town from March 5 to 20 next year.

The announcement was made by by Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association.

Fourteen Countries are divided into two groups. Group A includes Pakistan, South Africa, England, Wales, India, Namibia, and USA while Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Canada, Sri Lanka, and UAE are included in group B.

Players above 50 years of age will be playing in this World Cup. Each team will play six group matches and the top two teams in each group will go into the semifinals of the tournament. The opening and closing ceremonies will be held on March 5 and 20 respectively.

The Group matches will start from March 6. The final match will be played at the iconic Test venue, The Wanderers Stadium on March 19, 2023.

Pakistan had lost in the final to Australia in the inaugural Over 50s World Cup held in Sydney in 2018 and the Second Over 50s World Cup held in Cape Town in 2020 was canceled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Pakistani squad consists of 7 Batsmen, 7 Bowlers, 3 All-rounders and a Wicket keeper. Former Test Player Zahoor Elahi will be the Captain, Jaffer Qureshi Vice Captain and Dr. Asjad Ali will be the Manager of the Team.

Team: Zahoor Elahi (Captain), Jaffer Qureshi (V.C), Muhammad Jawed, Azher Khan (wk), Ahmed Hayat, Mazhar Hussain, Shakir Bhagat, Jam Nafees, Naeem Tayyab, Fawad Barry, Muhammad Hafeez, Imtiaz Ahmad, Jamshaid Ali, Rauf Wain, Hafiz Khalid, Asif Humayoun, Amir Sabazwari and Rehan Rauf. Dr. Asjad Ali (Manager)

Pakistan Team will leave for Cape Town on March 03rd.