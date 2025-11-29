Pakistan aiming for 2026 CWC glory: Salman Agha

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Pakistan’s T20 Skipper, Salman Agha, believes the team was moving forward with a renewed determination for success and is aiming to make the year 2026 memorable by winning the World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after winning the tri-nation T20 series, he said that Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, and Saim Ayub have been delivering outstanding performances in the spin-bowling department, and he hoped they would continue this momentum.

He said the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup is now very close to being finalised. The team can chase targets of over 200 runs, though such high scores are unlikely on Sri Lankan pitches. If 200 runs are scored there, our team is fully capable of posting and chasing such a total,” he said.

The captain praised all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz for his impressive comeback, noting that he has proven himself through excellent performances.

Regarding former vice-captain Shadab Khan, Agha said that Shadab is an experienced all-rounder and if needed, he will certainly be included in the squad.

He further said that, keeping World Cup conditions in mind, there is also a possibility of fielding four spinners. Reflecting on the team’s overall performance, Agha acknowledged that the year did not begin well, but the national side bounced back strongly in white-ball cricket, winning most of their series.

Agha added that although he initially faced pressure as captain, he now has much better experience in handling it, and all players are united and determined to deliver their best results.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka reflected on the series by highlighting several positives despite the overall result.

He praised young fast bowler Eshan Malinga, describing him as “the find of the tour,” and commended Dushmantha Chameera for his impressive spells throughout the series.

Shanaka also acknowledged the promising performances of youngster Pavan Rathnayake, noting that he made good use of the opportunities he received.

“Of course, our bowling was good, but the collapse in the middle overs cost us. We didn’t make the right shot selections, and in the middle phase, we gave away wickets without taking responsibility,” Shanaka said, evaluating Sri Lanka’s batting shortcomings.

Speaking about Pakistan’s players, Shanaka expressed admiration for Mohammad Nawaz’s development, “I’ve seen his growth, and he has performed well, I’m happy for him.”

He also praised Saim Ayub, recalling their time together in the Pakistan Super League, “He’s very impressive and a bright prospect for the future.”

Shanaka extended gratitude to Pakistan for its continued support of Sri Lankan cricket. “Pakistan has always been supportive of Sri Lanka, and even the governments work very closely,” he said.

He also thanked the armed forces for ensuring the team’s safety and comfort during the tour.

Reflecting on the playing conditions, Shanaka admitted the team did not expect the pitch to offer so much turn. “We need to take this as a learning experience. Next time, we will execute better, this is cricket,” he added.

He concluded by commending Pakistan’s spin options, noting that Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, and Saim Ayub will be valuable assets for the side heading into the World Cup.