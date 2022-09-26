Pak vs Eng: T-20 matches end peacefully in Karachi with joint efforts of LEAs

KARACHI, Sep 26 (APP):Four T-20 matches between Pakistan and England cricket teams at National Stadium Karachi ended peacefully with joint efforts of all law enforcement agencies.

Under the supervision of DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, comprehensive fool-proof security arrangements were made during the matches played at National Stadium, which ended successfully the other day, with managing a mammoth around 35,000 (house full) spectators in all four matches, said a news release on Monday.

According to the security plan, more than 4,000 personnel of law enforcement agencies were deployed at the National Stadium, Karachi Airport, various routes, hotels and other different locations.

With a joint collaboration of Security Division and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), over 600 flood victims witnessed the T-20 matches live at the National Stadium, Karachi. The flood victims were brought to the stadium via special buses of Special Security Unit (SSU) from their camps at various areas in Karachi. They were also offered meal and refreshment boxes at the stadium by the SSU.

Both the teams had already arrived in Lahore to play the remaining three T-20 matches of the cricket series.