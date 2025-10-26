Pak Volleyball team moves in Asian Youth Games quarterfinals

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): The Pakistan Volleyball Team continued its remarkable performance by defeating China in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, at Bahrain.

Pakistan triumphed by 3-0 with set scores of 25-12, 25-13, and 25-17, displaying outstanding skill, confidence, and teamwork. From the start, the young Pakistani players dominated the match with solid defense, strong serves, and strategic coordination, said a press release.

The key performers included Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Anas and Ajmal Junaid. This victory secures Pakistan’s place in the semifinal spot of the Youth Games.