Sunday, October 26, 2025
HomeSportsPak Volleyball team moves in Asian Youth Games quarterfinals
Sports

Pak Volleyball team moves in Asian Youth Games quarterfinals

6
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): The Pakistan Volleyball Team continued its remarkable performance by defeating China in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, at Bahrain.
Pakistan triumphed by 3-0 with set scores of 25-12, 25-13, and 25-17, displaying outstanding skill, confidence, and teamwork. From the start, the young Pakistani players dominated the match with solid defense, strong serves, and strategic coordination, said a press release.
The key performers included Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Anas and Ajmal Junaid. This victory secures Pakistan’s place in the semifinal spot of the Youth Games.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan