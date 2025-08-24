Sunday, August 24, 2025
Sports

Pak team to participate in Sr World Tenpin Bowling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): A 4-member national team will participate in the Senior World Tenpin Bowling Championship be played at the National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nevada, USA from October 13 to 23.
According to Secretary General, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Lt. Col. (R) Kamran Khalid Janjua, the national team will be led by Ijaz-ur-Rehman while other players include Muhammad Hussain, Shabbir Lashkar and Aleem Agha. Ahmed Sheikhani and Amjad Mahmood will be the Manager and Coach of the national team respectively.
The Players Training camp for preparation event will begin in Islamabad from September 1, 2025, and Tanveer Ahmed, has been appointed as the camp Coordinator/Commandant.
