Pak team to feature in Asian Squash C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): A seven-member Pakistan contingent would be participating in the 22nd Asian Squash Team Championship to be held at Dalian, China from June 12 to 16.

A group of 14 teams from all over Asia would participate in the Men event, said a press release.

Pakistan contingent includes Muhammad Asim Khan, Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal, Farhan Mehboob (Players); Fahim Gul (Coach); Waseem Umar (Physical Trainer) and Air Cdre (R) Amir Nawaz (Manager).

The teams have been divided into four pools. Pakistan team has been placed in Pool C along with Korea, Chinese Taipei and China.

In the 1st match, the Pakistan team will play Chinese Taipei on June 12, while the green-shirts will face Koerea in the 2nd match.

