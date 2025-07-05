Pak players shine at Asian Junior Squash C’ships award ceremony

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):The award ceremony of the 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships 2025 was held in Gimcheon, South Korea on Saturday to honour the outstanding performances of young squash players from across the continent.

Pakistan’s contingent received accolades for their outstanding achievements in the tournament, securing a total of seven medals, including four gold, two silver and one bronze across main and plate events.

In the main event, Muhammad Sohail Adnan clinched gold in the Boys Under-13 category, while Nauman Khan emerged victorious in the Boys Under-15 final.

In an impressive all-Pakistan contest, Nauman defeated fellow countryman Ahmed Rayyan Khalil, who settled for silver.

Mahnoor Ali earned a silver medal in the Girls Under-13 category after a nail-biting five-game final against China’s Yin Z.

Abdullah Nawaz bagged a bronze medal in the Boys Under-19 category, showcasing great skill and determination throughout the competition.

Pakistan also dominated the plate events, with Yahya Khan (Boys U-17) and Muhammad Mustafa (Boys U-13) capturing gold medals in their respective categories.

Pakistan Squash Federation congratulated the young athletes on their exceptional performances and expressed confidence in their potential to take Pakistan squash to new heights on the international stage.