Pak players move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships semis

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Pakistani players Abdullah Nawaz, Nauman Khan, Ahmad Rayyan Khan, Muhammad Sohail Adnan and Mahnoor Ali have moved in the semifinals of the 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships 2025 at South Korea.

According to details, all Pakistani quarter finalists won their matches except Sehrish Ali in the Girls U-15 Category.

In Boys U-19, Abdullah Nawaz [3/4] (PAK) beat Wong W [9/16] (HKG) 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 (3-0). In Boys U-15, Nauman Khan [1] (PAK) beat Harshal R (IND) 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 (3-0) and Ahmad Rayyan Khan (PAK) beat Armann M [5/8] (MAS) 11-7, 11-3, 11-3 (3-0).

In Boys U-13, Muhammad Sohail Adnan [1] (PAK) beat Abhyuday A [5/8] (IND) 11-2, 11-8, 11-2 (3-0). In Girls U-15, Siti S A S [5/8] (MAS) beat Sehrish Ali (PAK) 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 (3-0). In Girls U-13, Mahnoor Ali [3/4] (PAK) beat Anika K [5/8] (IND) 11-6, 11-2, 11-3 (3-0).