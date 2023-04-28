Pak-NZ matches: Three arrested for selling fake tickets

RAWALPINDI, Apr 28 (APP):Police here on Friday claimed to have arrested three accused for selling fake tickets of Pak-New Zealand matches.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police in an operation took action against those selling fake tickets of Pak-New Zealand matches and netted three suspects namely Asim Mehmood, Muhammad Umar and Muhammad Yousaf.

The accused were also involved in black-marketing of the tickets of the matches.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated SHO New Town Police and his team for taking action against those involved in black-marketing and selling fake tickets of the matches.