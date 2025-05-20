40.5 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsPak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest
Sports

Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest

15
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Pakistani mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri successfully scaled Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak on Tuesday, marking a moment of pride for the nation.

According to Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, Nagri reached the 8,848.86-meter summit on Tuesday with the unwavering support of renowned Nepali climber Ang Tashi Sherpa.

Hailing from Pakistan’s mountaineering community, Nagri has previously scaled several challenging peaks, earning recognition for his determination and skill.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan