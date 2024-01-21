Pak hockey team fails to qualify for 2024 Olympics

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as it lost to New Zealand in the third-place game of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers tournament at Oman Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

According to details, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 3-2 in a nail-biting contest to win the bronze medal in the event. Pakistan team displayed top-notch and maintained the lead for three quarters in the game.

Abu Bakr Mahmood scored two goals for Pakistan through a penalty corner and penalty stroke in the 18th and 24th minutes of the match.

Meanwhile, New Zealand scored two field goals and a penalty corner in the 24th, 52nd and 58th minutes of the match. Pakistan secured fourth position in the event and Pakistani goalkeeper Abdullah Ishtiaq showcased brilliant skills in the game.

New Zealand got eight penalty corners against Pakistan, and scored only one goal, while Pakistan got two penalty corners and scored one goal. Pakistan’s journey ended with a fourth position in the Olympic qualifiers.

Pakistan Hockey Team Management included Head Coach Olympian Shahnaz Shaikh, Manager Olympian Dilawar Hussain and Assistant Coach and Consultant Olympian Shakeel Abbasi.

However, 10 players of the Pakistan hockey team would stay in Oman to participate in the FIH Five-Sided World Cup to be held from January 28 to 31.