Pak footballers training camp kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): The training camp of the national football team in preparations for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches against Jordan, kicked off here at Jinnah Stadium Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday.

Foreign players also joined the team. The Jordanian team would land in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The home match between Pakistan and Jordan was scheduled for March 21 in Islamabad while the squad would then head to Jordan for an away game on March 26.

Pakistan Squad includes- Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt (D), Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit and Hassan Ali; Defenders: Easah Suliman (D), Abdullah Iqbal (D), Mamoon Musa, Haseeb Khan, Mohammad Saddam, Mohammad Sohail, Omer Rao, Mohammad Fazal (D) and Mohammad Adeel; Midfielders: Rahis Nabi (D), Harun Hamid (D), Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Shayek Dost and Abdul Samad (D); Forwards: Fareed Ullah, Waleed Khan, Imran Kayani (D) and Adeel Younis.