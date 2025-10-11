Pak football team to depart for Kuwait on Oct 12

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):The Pakistan National Football Team will depart for Kuwait in the wee hours of October 12 on a direct flight from Islamabad for their upcoming away fixture against Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Ardiya, Kuwait, with kickoff set for 10:00 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, said a press release.

In the home leg held earlier in Islamabad, Pakistan and Afghanistan played out a goalless draw, earning one point each in Group E of the qualifiers.

Pakistan has been drawn in Group E, alongside Afghanistan, Myanmar and Syria.