By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP): Pakistan cricket squad finally had its first practice session in Queenstown today on Wednesday morning after spending weeks in isolation after landing in New Zealand.

Pak cricketers remained in two weeks long strict isolation after reaching New Zealand. New Zealand cricket authorities did not let them to come out of isolation facility after six members of the squad were tested positive for COVID-19.

Pak players selected for Shaheens squad showed greater eagerness and interest with a lot of enthusiasm while doing batting practice at nets , said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The players looked relaxed after getting into nets and the practice added into their confidence as they resumed cricket after a break.

In their first training session at Kiwis soul Pak cricketers spent three hectic hours in nets to fully utilise their batting session under the watchful eyes of Shaheens coach former test batsman, Ejaz Ahmad.

Pak Shaheens will play four day game against New Zealand A from 17th December while Pakistan’s national team will play 1st T20I against New Zealand on 18th December.

Pak left handed batsman Haris Sohail termed 14-day isolation as difficult for the squad members as it would have been for any other sportsperson.

“ As soon as we were informed that isolation is over and we could return to cricket every squad member was excited and eager to get into cricket field to resume cricket and to flex muscles “.

“ It is a great feeling to be back in ground and we all are very happy as we waited long for this opportunity after being in isolation for quite a long time “.

He said players are full of spirit and commitment to get themselves adjusted with the conditions before the competitive cricket gets underway.

One of squad member, Usman Qadir, son late legendary spinner, Abdul Qadir described two weeks long isolation “ difficult and tough “ and said that hard time is finally over and now players are full of confidence to start playing international cricket.

He said players will get into rhythm and right approach before the start of exciting T-20 series. He underlined the role of a spinner in T20 format of play and said “ if given a chance , I will do my best to showcase my spin bowling talent “.