Pak contingent leaves for China to take part in Beijing Winter Olympics , POA

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP):A five member Pakistan contingent left on Tuesday for China to feature in Beijing Olympics.

“The party comprises one athlete and four officials“, said Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here.



He said the Pakistan Contingent has completed all the Covid-19 requirements before travelling to Beijing as per instructions of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China as well as the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.



The contingent detail is as under, Syed Noman Ali, Chef de Mission, Nadeem Ajmal Khan, Team Leader / Official, Muhammad Karim, Athlete Muhammad Qamar Mirza, Covid Liaison Officer / Coach, Agha Hunain Abbas Khan, Olympic Attache, (From the Embassy of Pakistan in China).



“POA has made the accreditation and travel arrangements of the contingent “ said POA Secretary adding “Muhammad Karim, Alpine Skiing Athlete will compete in Slalom event on 16 February“.