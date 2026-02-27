Pak-China Friendship Basketball C`ship from March 5

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):The Pak-China Friendship Cup 3×3 Basketball Championship 2026 will tip off on March 5 at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

According to Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) Secretary Dr. Ouj-e-Zohoor, the four-day event, being organized under the umbrella of the Pakistan Basketball Federation with the support of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), will conclude on March 8 and promises high-level basketball action.

The FIBA-endorsed 3×3 championship has attracted record participation from across the country. A total of 48 teams will compete in the club category, 16 teams in the departmental category, and 26 teams in the women’s category. The large turnout highlights the rapid growth of 3×3 basketball in Pakistan and the continued commitment of the Pakistan Basketball Federation to promoting the sport nationwide.

Ouj-e-Zohoor emphasized that the event reflects the strong and longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and China, noting that sports diplomacy plays a vital role in fostering cooperation, unity, and international goodwill.

As a FIBA-endorsed tournament, the championship will also contribute points toward the FIBA 3×3 international rankings, further strengthening Pakistan’s presence in the global basketball community. The organizing committee has ensured professionally managed arrangements, promising competitive and thrilling basketball action throughout the four-day event.