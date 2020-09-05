Pak brave soldiers demonstrated exemplary zeal in 1965 war: Punjab sports Ministe

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 05 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Pakistan’s patriotic brave soldiers demonstrated exemplary

national zeal in the 1965 war against a strong neighbouring country.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a message here on Saturday said Defence

Day of Pakistan is the best reflection of our national unity and solidarity.

“Our country is facing several challenges and in this challenging era our

nation in general and youth in particular need to show great amount of

spirit and discipline to overcome different miseries”.

The Punjab Minister for Sports said: “We pay homage to our martyrs

and survivors and salute the courage and professionalism of the Armed

Forces of Pakistan who defended the Motherland in the most commendable

manner in 1965 war”.