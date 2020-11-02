By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Monday night named 15-member squad for the third and last One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe, to be played on Tuesday in Rawalpindi.

The selectors have made three changes in the squad which beat the touring side by six wickets in the second match before outplaying Zimbabwe in the opener by 26 runs and took unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series.

According to Chief selector, Misbah ul Haq new players including Zafar Gohar, Abdullah Shafiq and Muhammad Husnain have been included in the squad in place of Abid Ali, Ammad Wasim and Haris Rauf.

“After having a final look at the wicket, we will be naming our playing side giving chance to anyone from the newcomers,“ he said.

The squad is: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Babar Azam- captain , Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan- wk, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan.