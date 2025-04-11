29.4 C
Over 5,000 cops to provide security during PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, Apr 11 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police had made foolproof security arrangements for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, which commenced on April 11(Friday) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
According to a police spokesman, the security arrangements were made in coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies.
“Over 5,000 police personnel along with more than 367 cops of Traffic Police will perform security duties,” the spokesman said.
Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, along with other high officers, were in the field to supervise the arrangements, he added.
Special police teams, including Dolphin Force and Elite Force personnel, were deployed around the stadium and its surroundings, the spokesman said.
A special control room, he added, had been set up to monitor the stadium and its surroundings and the entire city through Safe City and other CCTV cameras.
He said expert snipers were deployed on the rooftops around the stadium and the route of the teams.
The spokesman further said that the visitors were allowed to enter the stadium through a walk-through gate and full body search.
