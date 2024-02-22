Over 5000 cops to perform security duties at PSL matches; no road closures planned

KARACHI, Feb 22 (APP):The Sindh Police, under the leadership of IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, has devised a comprehensive security strategy for the upcoming Pakistan Super League season 9 matches in Karachi.

In a recent high-level meeting, officials briefed the IGP that approximately 5600 police personnel would be deployed to ensure the safety of the event. Moreover, the plan emphasizes minimal disruption to the city’s normal traffic flow, with no permanent closures of roads or thoroughfares unless necessary for security reasons.

During a high-level meeting led by IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, comprehensive security and traffic arrangements for the upcoming PSL season 9 matches in Karachi starting February 28th were meticulously deliberated upon.

The meeting addressed the prevailing law and order situation, identified challenges, and formulated proactive measures to ensure a smooth and secure environment. Detailed guidelines were issued to effectively address any potential security concerns and uphold public safety throughout the cricket series.

IGP Sindh emphasized the significance of incorporating input and suggestions from other law enforcement agencies into the development of a robust security and traffic plan. Additionally, he stressed the importance of consulting with representatives and officials from the PCB to ensure a collaborative approach.

Furthermore, the Sindh Police Chief underscored the necessity of assigning security duties to competent, dedicated, and seasoned officers and personnel to safeguard the PSL event effectively.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that threats and confidential information must never be overlooked. In this context, proactive and preemptive measures should be implemented at all levels to mitigate risks effectively.

The IGP also directed arrangements to be made for providing Iftar, dinner, and clean drinking water to the officers and personnel who will be on security duties during the PSL event throughout Ramadan.

During the briefing, the DIGP – Security and Emergency Response, highlighted that approximately 5600 police personnel will be deployed to ensure foolproof security during the PSL cricket matches. Additionally, it was emphasized that round-the-clock security will be provided to all domestic and foreign players, coaches, staff, and other delegates participating in the PSL matches.

DIGP – Traffic Karachi reported that a comprehensive traffic plan has been devised to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic on designated routes during the PSL matches. Additionally, efforts are underway to inform citizens about alternative traffic routes through an upcoming awareness campaign, ensuring effective implementation of the plan.

He explained that as part of the traffic plan, alternative routes have been arranged to ensure citizens’ convenience, with no permanent closures of roads or thoroughfares. However, temporary closures will be implemented to facilitate the movement of national and foreign players/delegates. Additionally, to guide citizens, maps of alternative routes will be shared via various channels such as media, social media platforms, and the police FM radio station.

In addition to Additional IGP – Karachi, the meeting was attended by DIGP Admin of Karachi Police Office, Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs of Karachi, and senior police officers of CPO.