Over 200-years old record broken as PTV defend lowest first-class total against SNGPL

LAHORE, Jan 17 (APP):Pakistan Television (PTV) rewrote record books as they defended 40 runs against Sui Northen Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) in the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Saturday. SNGPL skittled for 37-10 and lost by two runs.

In August 1794, a total of 41 was successfully defended by Oldfield against MCC at the Lord’s Old Ground by six runs and the record had stood for 232 years before it was smashed by PTV through superb bowling spells by left-arm spinner Ali Usman and right-arm pacer Amad Butt bowled.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who was the leading wicket-taker at this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, bagged 6 for 9, while fast bowler Amad Butt claimed other four. Ali also picked up the first and final wicket in SNGPL’s torrid outing in second dig.

PTV were bowled out for 166 in the first innings while SNGPL took a 72-run lead by posting 238. PTV looked all set to face a humiliating defeat after they were dismissed for 111 but it was no so as SNGPL were bundled out for 37.

Earlier in the day, PTV were bowled out for 111 in 42.5 overs after resuming from overnight score of 99-5 in 36.5 as SNGPL’s Shehzad Gul continued his fine run of form with five for 28 – his third five-for in four innings bagging 20 scalps across two games.

Sajid Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani chipped in with three and two wickets, respectively as Mohammad Taha’s overnight vigil ended at 27 off 123 balls.

Target for SNGPL: 40

PTV 166 all out, 66.2 overs (Amad Butt 46 not out, Mohammad Taha 38, Taimur Khan 24, Mohammad Mohsin 22; Shehzad Gul 4-40, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-23, Sajid Khan 2-75) and 111 all out, 42.5 overs (Mohammad Taha 27, Mohammad Suleman 25; Shehzad Gul 5-28, Sajid Khan 3-28, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-38)

SNGPL 238 all out, 67.3 overs (Saifullah Bangash 71, Omair Bin Yousuf 42, Sajid Khan 34, Abdul Samad 25; Ali Usman 4-66, Amad Butt 3-42, Israr Hussain 3-66) and 37 all out, 19.4 overs (Saifullah Bangash 14; Ali Usman 6-9, Amad Butt 4-28)

Player of the match – Ali Usman (PTV)