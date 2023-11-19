Osama of PU wins 3 gold as Faraz Khan creates new long jump record

PESHAWAR, Nov 19 (APP): Osama of Punjab University Muhammad Osama bagged three gold medals in 800m, 1500m, and 3000m, while Faraz Khan of the University of Central Punjab created a new long jump record on the second day of the ongoing All Pakistan Inter-University Men Athletic Championship being played here at Hostel No. 2, inside the University of Peshawar Campus, on Sunday.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Peshawar, Professor Dr. Muhammad Idrees, was the chief guest, along with Member Monitoring Cell HEC Khadam Ali Khan, Rana Amajd Iqbal, and Ahmad Khan Haral, who gave away medals and cash prizes.

Muhammad Osama, the promising athlete, won three gold medals with his stunning performances in the 800m, 1500m, and 3000m.

“I will have another event as well and could try to get more medals,” Osama told APP.

“I have good training as a long runner, and I am confident to win the 5000-meter gold medal as well,” he said.

Another promising athlete, Faraz Khan, created a new HEC record for long jump by showing a distance of 7.50 meters, beating his old record of 7.31 meters he created during the 34th National Games held in Quetta this year.

Faraz Khan of the University of Central Punjab also won another gold medal in the tribal jump, followed by Muhammad Talha of the UCP and Hamza Zia of the UCP. In the 1500m, Muhammad Usama won the gold medal, followed by Sami Ullah of PU and Bahawal Khan of UCP. In the shot put, Wasi Ullah of UCP won the gold medal, followed by Nouman Shehzad of Sargodha University who won the silver medal, and Muhammad Shoaib Yousaf of Lahore Garrison who won the bronze medal.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Ahmad Saeed of UCP won the gold medal, followed by Salman Ahmad of the University of Lahore and Hazarat Umar of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan. In the 800-meter hurdles, Muhammad Usama of PU won the gold medal, followed by Shahsawar of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and Muhammad Raza of PU.

In the hammer throw, Zohaib Habib of SCU Lahore won the gold medal by recording a distance of 52.16 meters, followed by Daud Saleh of UCP with his throw record of 50.41 meters, and Rasees Younus of PU with a distance of 45.66 meters got the bronze medal.

The pole vault, 100m final, 110m hurdles, 400m, 200m, 10,000m, high jump, javelin throw, 4×100 relay, and 4x400m relay competitions would be held on the last day with a presentation ceremony. A total of 43 universities are taking part in the athletic meet.

