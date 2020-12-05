By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP):A gifted one from Sargodha Golf Club ,Osama Nadeem, moved into the front line in the contest for honors in the ZIC Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship, an event of national noteworthiness

Two rounds stand completed and the title bearing championship enters the final phase at the remarkable Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

Second round on Saturday turned out to be a mishap tarnished round for the lustrous ones

of the first round, Ameer Khawaja and Sameer Iftikhar as lack of the masters touch on the second day saw them tumble to positions way down the leader board. And becoming visible and illuminating as a front runner is a very young and capable one, Osama Nadeem who played brilliant golf to come up with an ace like performance, his score of net 67 giving him a two rounds aggregate of 139 and enabling him to look like a probable winner as the Championship reaches the final stage.

In the course of the second round, Osama compiled pars with consistency and reflected radiance and potent touch in shot making. All through the 18 holes, he was successful in hitting accurate shots and putting admirably well on the greens.”It has been a memorable day for me,” said Osama Nadeem.

“My all round game was profoundly satisfying and I move into the final round with confidence”.

On the final day on Sunday, his nearest challengers are Hussain Atta, considered a diligent one and Omer Farooq who is untiring and energetic and hence expectations are that the ultimate triumphant one will have to play persistently well on the final day on Sunday. Score wise Hussain Atta and Omer Farooq are bracketed at a two days net aggregate score of 143, three strokes behind Osama.

Also well placed are three sturdy and resilient ones of Gymkhana. They are Salman Jehangir, a golfer of lofty ability, Qasim Khan, a commendable performer under competitive conditions and the zestfully spirited one Abdullah Farooqi. They are placed at a net aggregate score of 146.

Some more contestants who are not too far behind but capable of producing shocks are Ahsan Khawaja, Mohsen Zafar, Hussain Hamid, Moghees Khan and Reza Saeed. Bunched together at a score of net 147, these five impassioned ones can overturn the run of play and cause tremors on the leader board.

Competition wise, a close contest is expected tomorrow Sunday in the race for the Quaid-e-Azam Golf Title 2020.