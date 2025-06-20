Omani Bikers visit  Pakistan to strengthen tourism, cultural ties: Rana Sanaullah

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, warmly welcomed the Bousher Bikers Club from Oman, highlighting the significance of their visit in promoting tourism and cultural ties between the two nations.

During a lunch reception hosted by the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) here at the Guns and Country Club, Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of IPC, expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Embassy in Oman and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for facilitating the visit.

“Your presence here marks an important step in promoting tourism and cultural ties between Pakistan and Oman,” he said.

Sanaullah assured the bikers that the Government of Pakistan is committed to making their tour safe, comfortable, and memorable. “All arrangements, including security and hospitality, have been coordinated with care,” he said.

“The visit is seen as a significant step in strengthening people-to-people ties and promoting cultural exchange between Pakistan and Oman,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary IPC, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, also extended his greetings to the bikers, expressing gratitude for their visit.

“We are grateful that you have come to Pakistan to explore the beauty of the Northern areas,” he said, adding that the tour will boost sports and cultural ties between the two countries.

Bousher Bikers Club member Mohammad Al Nabhani expressed his enthusiasm for the tour, saying, “We look forward to discovering the beauty of Pakistan and meeting the people on our tour.”

Meanwhile, prior to the lunch, members of the Bousher Bikers Club member members also offered Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

The delegation of the Bousher Bikers Club members includes Esa Al Hasani, Mohammad Al Nabhani, Kamil AI Wahaibi, Majíd Al Rawahi, Muhammad Munaini, Majid Al Wahaibi and Muhammad Al Rawahi.

It may be mentioned that under the auspices of the Embassy of Pakistan in Oman a good will journey has been planned to enhance the bilateral relations between Oman and Pakistan.

The goodwill journey of Oman to Pakistan is a visionary initiative spearheaded by Atif Ali, a Pakistani national residing in Oman. This project aims to contribute to the enhancement of diplomatic and cultural relations between the two brotherly nations by organizing an overland journey from Oman to Pakistan, accompanied by Omani motorcyclists.

By retracing this symbolic path, the journey seeks to reinforce a message of unity, friendship, and regional cooperation in a modern and meaningful way.