Office-bearers of Pakistan Swimming Federation elected

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP): Major (retd) Majid Wasim, Zoraiz Lashari, Lt-Col Ahmed Ali Khan and Ali Raza Qureshi were elected as chairman, president, secretary and treasure, respectively of Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) at the general meeting of the body on Monday.

A spokesman for the PSF said here on Tuesday that the house elected office-bearers for a four-year term during the meeting at Pakistan Olympic House.

Mohammad Jahangir of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Director National Coaching Training Centre (NCTC) Rana Nasrullah from Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) attended the General Council Election meeting of the PSF as observers. The representatives of Sindh and Navy attended the meeting through video link.